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FTC Warns Mastercard, PayPal, Stripe, Visa About Debanking

By Jon Hill ( March 26, 2026, 1:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday warned major payment companies that denying services to consumers based on their politics or religion could lead to an enforcement action, the latest move in the Trump administration's broader crackdown on so-called debanking....

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