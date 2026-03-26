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Antitrust Leaders Say Lobbyists Don't Impact Outcomes

By Matthew Perlman ( March 26, 2026, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The leaders of the Federal Trade Commission and U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division said Thursday that companies can lobby the agencies all they want, but enforcers will still make merger and conduct decisions based on the facts and the law....

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