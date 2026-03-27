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Mich. Judge Signals No Stay If Attys Exit Retaliation Suit

By Melanie Dorsey ( March 27, 2026, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge said Friday she is not inclined to pause a long-running sexual harassment suit again if counsel for an attorney who is suing her ex-mentor and former firm are allowed to withdraw, telling the parties, "We've been here. We've done this," as she heard arguments over a motion to exit the case....

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