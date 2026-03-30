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Apple Unit Hit With Fine Over Breach Of Russian Sanctions

By Eddie Beaver ( March 30, 2026, 2:41 PM BST) -- A subsidiary of Apple has been fined £390,000 ($515,000) for instructing a bank to make two payments to a Russian developer of apps, the U.K. sanctions enforcer revealed on Monday....

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