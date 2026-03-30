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Ex-Laffey Bucci Atty Accused Of Stealing Over $1.3M

By James Boyle ( March 30, 2026, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Laffey Bucci D'Andrea Reich & Ryan has accused a former name partner in a Pennsylvania state court suit of misdirecting more than $1.3 million in referral and case fees through a secret agreement with another firm and misusing the plaintiffs firm's resources for personal expenses, including an affair with a client....

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