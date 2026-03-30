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Mich. High Court Takes Up Legislators' Fight Over Stalled Bills

By Carolyn Muyskens ( March 30, 2026, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to review an internal tussle between chambers of the state Legislature over nine bills that were passed in 2024 but have not made it to the governor's desk....

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