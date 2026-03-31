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NC Attys Oppose DOJ Interference In State Ethics Complaints

By Hayley Fowler ( March 31, 2026, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A group of North Carolina lawyers is opposing the U.S. Department of Justice's proposed rule allowing the attorney general to review state-level ethics complaints against the department's attorneys, saying such a change would undercut the Tar Heel State's ability to regulate government lawyers....

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