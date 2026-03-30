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Analysis

Exchanges Are First Line In CFTC Prediction Market Policing

By Aislinn Keely ( March 30, 2026, 1:58 PM EDT) -- As the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission insists it will be the primary cop for the growing expanse of prediction markets, experts said the agency is signaling that its first line of defense will be the internal enforcement programs of registrants like Kalshi....

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