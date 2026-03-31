Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. Gov. Signs Bills Expanding Powers Of State AG

By Elizabeth Daley ( March 31, 2026, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson has signed two bills requested by the office of the state attorney general, including one aimed at enhancing its ability to demand document production and testimony in civil matters, allowing prosecutors to seek documents from elected officials and law enforcement agencies....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections