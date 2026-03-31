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Blumenthal Questions SEC Over Crypto Cases, Ryan Exit

By Katryna Perera ( March 30, 2026, 8:29 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is demanding answers from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins about the sudden resignation of the regulator's enforcement director and whether her departure was related to cryptocurrency cases, including one touching on the Trump family's ventures....

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