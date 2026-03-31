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Mich. Judge OKs Bias Training For Healthcare Workers

By Carolyn Muyskens ( March 31, 2026, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Michigan judge has upheld a state requirement that healthcare professionals undergo implicit bias training to obtain or renew their licenses, finding the mandate was within the state licensing bureau's power....

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