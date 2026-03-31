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US Blames Brazil, Turkey For Sinking E-Commerce Duty Deal

By Jack McLoone ( March 31, 2026, 2:28 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said an extension of a 28-year prohibition on e-commerce duties at the World Trade Organization was blocked by just two of the 166 members — Brazil and Turkey — and criticized the broader ministerial conference as disappointing....

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