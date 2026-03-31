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OCC Scraps Recovery Planning Standards For Big Banks

By Jon Hill ( March 31, 2026, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Tuesday that it is dropping its requirements for large banks to keep contingency plans for handling severe financial stress scenarios, finalizing the withdrawal of guidelines that date back to the Obama administration....

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