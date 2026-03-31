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Blumenthal Presses DHS Chief To Scrap ICE Warrant Memo

By Courtney Bublé ( March 31, 2026, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., a top Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, is looking for assurances from the newly installed secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, that he will honor his apparent pledge to rescind a policy that allows immigration agents to enter private property without a judicial warrant....

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