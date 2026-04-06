Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

A Check-Up On HHS' Push To Implement AI Infrastructure

By Theodore Thompson ( April 6, 2026, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Late last year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it would adopt artificial intelligence across agencies overseen by the department, setting a plan to achieve compliance with the government's AI directives by April 3. Now that the deadline has passed, it's worth looking at how that plan has progressed so far....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies