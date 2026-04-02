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Colo. Panel Upholds Convictions, Not Sentence, Of Ex-Clerk

By Elizabeth Daley ( April 2, 2026, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The former clerk and recorder of Mesa County, Colorado, will have her nine-year sentence for her role in an election-related scheme reconsidered after a state appeals panel agreed Thursday that she was punished harshly in violation of her free speech right to baselessly assert the 2020 presidential election was stolen....

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