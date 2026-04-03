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Florida Gov., AG Face Criticism For Judge Impeachment Push

By Rose Krebs ( April 3, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier faced pushback this week from some in the state's legal community for calling for the impeachment of a judge for releasing a man who went on to allegedly kill his five-year-old stepdaughter, with critics blasting those calls as being politically motivated and "unethical."...

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