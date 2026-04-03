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EPA Eyes Microplastics, Drugs For Drinking Water Watch List

By Rae Ann Varona ( April 3, 2026, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is looking to include microplastics and pharmaceuticals in its drinking water contaminants list for the first time, the agency has announced in a move it says could make the proposed contaminants a consideration in regulatory action....

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