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Sanctioned Ex-Broker Pushes To Keep IRS Records Suit Alive

By Anna Scott Farrell ( April 3, 2026, 2:24 PM EDT) -- The IRS should not be allowed to withhold records of its investigation into an ex-broker sanctioned by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority for hiding $1.7 million in tax liens, he told a North Carolina federal court Friday, urging it to let his case against the tax agency proceed....

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