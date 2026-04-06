Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wipro Buying Olam's IT Biz For $375M, Signs $1B Tech Deal

By Al Barbarino ( April 6, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Singapore-based agribusiness Olam Group Ltd. has agreed to sell its IT business Mindsprint Pte. Ltd. to India's Wipro Ltd. for $375 million in cash, while also signing an eight-year technology services deal with Wipro that could be worth more than $1 billion, the companies said Monday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies