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Crypto Lobby Pushes Back On Call For Rules, Not Exemptions

By Aislinn Keely ( April 6, 2026, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The Blockchain Association on Monday urged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to stay the course on its plans to issue exemptions for crypto projects, firing back at Citadel Securities' assertions that decentralized projects should broadly face the same obligations as traditional SEC-regulated intermediaries....

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