Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Germany, Italy Ask EU For Windfall Tax On Energy Companies

By Kevin Pinner ( April 6, 2026, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Portugal have asked the European Union to create a windfall profits tax on energy companies so governments can finance relief for spiking oil prices fueled by the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran, the EU and three finance ministries told Law360 on Monday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies