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Anthem Owes $2.1M For No Surprises Act Awards, Court Told

By Hope Patti ( April 6, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Two medical providers said Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield owes them a combined $2.1 million for medically necessary services rendered to its insured members, telling a Colorado state court that the carrier is wrongfully withholding payment despite losing multiple federal arbitration proceedings....

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