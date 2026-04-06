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Trump Admin Seeks $25M FinCEN Budget Boost

By Sarah Jarvis ( April 6, 2026, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's latest budget plan calls for a more than 13% increase in spending for the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, with nearly half of its total requested staffing increase for the agency slated for positions focused on deregulation related to the Bank Secrecy Act....

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