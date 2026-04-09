The 2026 Law360® Pulse Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

The 2026 Law360® Pulse Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

How is your work-life balance? Are you content with your compensation and opportunities for advancement at work? Take the 2026 Law360 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey and share your thoughts!



Our survey asks questions about how lawyers working at law firms in the U.S. feel about their career, finances and overall well-being.



We aggregate all responses and never directly attribute answers to individual respondents.



We count on broad participation to produce meaningful results.

Take the survey

For questions, please contact surveys@law360.com.





