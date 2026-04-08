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Fla. Panel Told New Proposals Don't Protect Natural Springs

By David Minsky ( April 8, 2026, 11:09 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit urged a Florida state appellate panel Wednesday to overturn an administrative judge's decision siding with an agency's proposed rules for protecting natural springs, arguing the permitting measures are essentially the same as existing ones and do nothing to prevent overconsumption. ...

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