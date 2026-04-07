Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CORRECTED: HMRC Takes On New Powers As Tax Dodge Measures Kick In

By William Janes ( April 7, 2026, 5:35 PM BST) -- HM Revenue and Customs has assumed new powers to tackle tax fraud and evasion as key parts of new legislation take effect, including tougher rules on construction industry schemes and penalties for promoters of tax avoidance arrangements....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies