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ABA, State Bars Blast DOJ Proposal To Block Bar Probes

By Emily Sawicki ( April 8, 2026, 3:31 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association and a chorus of state and local bar groups have come out against a proposed rule that would allow the U.S. Department of Justice to pause and review state-level ethics complaints against its attorneys, calling the proposal "unlawful and unconstitutional."...

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