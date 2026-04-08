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Expert Analysis

Understanding The SEC's Consequential Crypto Guidance

By Lewis Cohen and Brian Farber ( April 8, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- On March 17, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission jointly issued an interpretive release that supersedes the 2019 Digital Asset Investment Contract Analysis Framework and reflects the materially changed regulatory posture of the SEC under Chairman Paul S. Atkins....

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