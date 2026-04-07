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Top DOJ Immigration Atty Faces Ethics Complaint

By Jack Karp ( April 7, 2026, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The head of the U.S. Department of Justice's immigration litigation office has lied to judges, disobeyed court orders and failed to stop attorneys he supervises from engaging in misconduct in high-profile immigration cases, according to an ethics complaint filed Tuesday....

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