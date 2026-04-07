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TD Bank Says It's Not To Blame For $1.1M Sent To Scammer

By Emilie Ruscoe ( April 7, 2026, 9:35 PM EDT) -- TD Bank has asked a Connecticut state court judge to strike a contracting company's claims that the bank should face liability after the company sent $1.1 million to a scammer, pointing out in its filings that the company's own representative handed over TD Bank login credentials to the fraudster....

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