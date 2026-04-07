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Ex-UNC Provost Drops Open Meetings Lawsuit

By Abigail Harrison ( April 7, 2026, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Nearly seven months after filing, former University of North Carolina provost Chris Clemens ended his open meetings lawsuit in North Carolina state court in which he alleged the school's board of trustees secretly messaged each other on auto-deleting platforms and unlawfully deliberated in closed meetings....

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