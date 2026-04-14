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Judiciary Panel Backs Legal Finance Project, Subpoena Rules

By Jeff Overley ( April 14, 2026, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Federal judiciary advisers agreed Tuesday to develop transparency obligations for litigation funders despite "vehement" views in the defense and plaintiffs bars, while also advancing controversial subpoena rules involving remote testimony and process servers....

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