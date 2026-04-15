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Expert Analysis

USPTO's AI Search Pilot May Reshape Patent Filing Strategy

By Abdullah Akhtar and James De Vellis ( April 15, 2026, 3:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Artificial Intelligence Search Automated Pilot, or ASAP, program introduces earlier visibility into the prior art landscape by providing applicants with an automated search results notice prior to substantive examination....

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