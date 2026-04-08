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4 Firms Advise On Blackline Safety's Over $600M PE Buyout

By Al Barbarino ( April 8, 2026, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Canada's Blackline Safety Corp., a maker of employee safety monitoring technology, said Wednesday it has agreed to be acquired by a Francisco Partners Management LP affiliate in a deal valued at up to CA$850 million ($614 million), with four law firms advising between the two parties. ...

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