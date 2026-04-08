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Analysis

New Patent Owner Filings Expected To Drive Down Reexams

By Ryan Davis ( April 8, 2026, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A new U.S. Patent and Trademark Office procedure allowing patent owners to respond to ex parte reexamination requests has the potential to shake up the process and lead to fewer reexams being instituted since the office can now hear from both sides, attorneys say....

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