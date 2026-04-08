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Trump Economists Say Stablecoin Yield Ban Won't Help Banks

By Jon Hill ( April 8, 2026, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Economists to President Donald Trump said Wednesday that banning cryptocurrency exchanges from paying stablecoin rewards or yield would "do very little to protect bank lending" and leave consumers worse off, findings that come amid a contentious push to tighten yield restrictions....

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