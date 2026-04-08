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Conn. Watchdog Missed Case Review Deadlines, Auditor Says

By Aaron Keller ( April 8, 2026, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Connecticut's Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, which passes initial judgment on employment and other discrimination claims, repeatedly missed complaint review deadlines and may wish to ask the Legislature to extend statutory time limits, an audit report said Wednesday....

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