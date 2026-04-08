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SEC Taps Gibson Dunn Partner For Enforcement Director

By Sarah Jarvis ( April 8, 2026, 1:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Wednesday that it has appointed a Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP partner and former senior enforcement attorney to serve as director of the agency's Division of Enforcement, following the abrupt resignation of the most recent director....

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