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Mich. Federal Judge Pleads No Contest In Drunk-Driving Case

By Gina Kim ( April 8, 2026, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge pled no contest Wednesday to a misdemeanor drunken-driving charge in Emmet County court in connection with an incident where he crashed his Cadillac and registered a 0.27% blood alcohol level, apologizing and saying he "looks forward" to continuing his judicial service....

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