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VC Fund Chief, Firms To Pay SEC $2.4M To Settle Fraud Claim

By Katryna Perera ( April 8, 2026, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A Florida resident and his investment advisory firms agreed Wednesday to pay nearly $2.4 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle claims they made false and misleading disclosures to investors in the venture capital funds they managed....

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