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Expert Analysis

Adapting To The Shift Toward Ex Parte Patent Challenges

By Ryan Schermerhorn, Greg Smith and Matt Jorge ( April 16, 2026, 5:36 PM EDT) -- For over a decade, inter partes review has been the preferred vehicle for challenging patent validity at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, with challengers filing IPR petitions approximately five times more often than ex parte reexamination requests....

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