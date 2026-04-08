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Trump Asks NY's Top Court To Toss AG's 'Flawed' Fraud Case

By Lauren Berg ( April 8, 2026, 9:12 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked New York's highest court to throw out New York Attorney General Letitia James' "deeply flawed" civil fraud judgment entirely after a lower appellate court tossed what it called an "excessive" $489 million penalty against the president, his sons and his real estate companies....

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