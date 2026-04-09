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Lewis Brisbois Accused Of Ignoring Racism, Unethical Billing

By Aebra Coe ( April 9, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A former national billing director of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP filed a lawsuit in California state court this week accusing the firm of ignoring racist conduct and sexual harassment by partners, and alleging unethical billing practices and even embezzlement....

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