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Stewart Works Through PTAB Denial Policy With Tech Cos.

By Dani Kass ( April 20, 2026, 11:24 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Deputy Director Coke Morgan Stewart sat down with representatives of Apple, Nokia, InterDigital and other members of the technology industry on Monday to find "common ground" on discretionary denial policy at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board....

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