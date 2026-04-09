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Crypto CEO Fights Extradition On Human Rights Grounds

By Ronan Barnard ( April 9, 2026, 5:58 PM BST) -- The former chief executive of a crypto-asset company fought against extradition to the U.S. on fraud charges on Thursday, telling a London court that it would violate his human rights as he would be at an increased risk of suicide....

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