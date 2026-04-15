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Expert Analysis

Microplastics On Water Contaminant List Could Spur Claims

By Arie Feltman-Frank ( April 15, 2026, 4:33 PM EDT) -- On April 2, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the EPA's proposal to include microplastics as priority contaminants in its draft sixth Contaminant Candidate List, or CCL 6, under the Safe Drinking Water Act....

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