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Expert Analysis

Tokenized Securities Have Capital Parity, But Details Matter

By David Portilla, Justin Levine and Andrew Rohrkemper ( April 22, 2026, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Last month, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. issued new frequently asked questions on how tokenized securities are treated under the capital rules.[1]...

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