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Conn. Justices Block Agency's Bias Probe Into Atty Licensing

By Brian Steele ( April 10, 2026, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Because citizens blocked the legislature from reviewing court decisions when ratifying the state's 1818 constitution, a Connecticut human rights agency has no power to investigate alleged bias in attorney licensing decisions, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Friday in a unanimous opinion....

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