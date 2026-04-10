Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Outpaces Global M&A Amid 'Made In America' Push

By Al Barbarino ( April 10, 2026, 2:28 PM EDT) -- U.S. companies were a major driver of a global M&A rebound in the first quarter of 2026, with domestic dealmaking surging to its strongest start in four years and outpacing global growth amid lower borrowing costs and a "Made in America" policy push, according to a first-quarter Mergermarket report....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies